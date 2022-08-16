J&K Reports 217 Covid-19 Cases, Active Tally Declines To 3757

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 217 fresh covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

They said that 13 cases were reported from Jammu division and 204 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 474272. Among the cases, 173103 are from Jammu division and 301169 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 2 cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 1, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Samba 6, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 1, Reasi 3, Srinagar 54, Baramulla 55, Budgam 20, Pulwama 10, Kupwara 19, Anantnag 28, Bandipora 4, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 13 and Shopian 1.

There was no death, either from Jammu or Kashmir Valley, due to the virus during the time. So far 4779 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2347 from Jammu division and 2432 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 614 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—129 from Jammu division and 485 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 3757 active cases— 577 in Jammu and 3180 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. Also 47007 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered in J&K during the time, they added. (GNS)

