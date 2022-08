Srinagar: A 50-year-old man was crushed to death by a moving train in Malangpora of Awantipora area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district this afternoon, sources said.

Identifying the deceased as one Mohammad Yousaf of Malangpora, they said that the person was knocked down and ran over by the train, resulting in his instant death.

A case has been registered in this regard for further investigations.

