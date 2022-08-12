Aug 5 to be celebrated as ‘day of resolution for freedom from corruption’: Govt

Srinagar: The Lieutenant Governor led administration on Thursday ordered celebrating August 5 as the “Day of resolution for freedom from corruption”.

“It is hereby ordered that 5th of August every year shall be celebrated as “Day of Resolution for Freedom from Corruption” in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” the government said in an order.

“The occasion shall be marked with pledge taking ceremonies in all public offices wherein all employees shall take an oath for eradicating corruption from public life and offices,” it reads, adding, “On the occasion, employees who have made remarkable contributions in eradication of corruption for the preceding years shall be felicitated and awarded.”

The government also ordered that the week following 5 of August, every year, shall be celebrated as “Vigilance Awareness Week” by conducting seminars and workshops on initiatives under taken by various offices/officers/institutions with regard to eradicating corruption and increasing public accountability and service delivery, besides promotion of activities related to digital governance and reduction of human interface in delivery of public services. “The IEC activities on increasing accountability and transparency in public offices shall also be conducted at all District/HoD/Administrative offices during the celebrations,” the order added. (GNS)

