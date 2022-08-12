637 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 637 fresh positive cases of Covid with zero deaths, an official bulletin said.

It said that 525 cases were detected in Kashmir division and 112 in Jammu division, taking the total positive cases to 472011.

Moreover, 670 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 174 from Jammu division and 496 from Kashmir division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 174 cases, Baramulla reported 178 cases, Budgam 58 cases, Pulwama reported 22 cases, Kupwara reported 28 cases, Anantnag reported 16 cases, Bandipora reported 09 cases, Ganderbal reported 06 cases, Kulgam reported 32 cases while as Shopian reported 02 fresh cases for today.

Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 65 cases, Udhampur 03, Rajouri 05, Doda 11, Kathua 03, Samba 04, Kishtwar 13, Poonch 02, Ramban 06 while as Reasi reported no fresh case for today.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 472011 positive cases, 4893 are Active Positive (922 in Jammu Division and 3971 in Kashmir Division), 462341 have recovered and 4777 have died; 2346 in Jammu division and 2431 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 26266592 test results available, 472011 samples have tested positive and 25794581 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 11,719COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6699817 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 139 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 4893in isolation and 316in home surveillance. Besides, 6689692 persons have completed their surveillance period.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print