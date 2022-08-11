Downpour in Jammu, light rain in Kashmir

Srinagar: While light rains lashed parts of Kashmir Valley, most parts of Jammu division recorded downpour in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

The weatherman has forecast more light to moderate showers in J&K in next 24 hours even as he said “no major rain” was expected in J&K in the next five days.

A meteorological department official here said that very heavy rain occurred since early morning with Jammu receiving 198mm followed by Reasi (152mm), Samba (105mm), Katra (77.8mm), kathua (8.2mm), Bhaderwah (1.7mm), Banihal (0.8) while Srinagar received 1.0mm, Qazigund 0.4mm while Kokernag had traces.

He said sharp rise in water levels in rivers of Jammu was expected and that there may be flash flood, mudslide and shooting stones on Ramban-Banihal axis.

Regarding minimum temperature, he said, there was an increase in mercury across J&K except Jammu district.

Srinagar, he said, recorded a low of 22.4°C against 19.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 4.1°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 19.2°C against 16.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.7°C above normal there, he said .

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 17.1°C against 16.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 19.2°C against 17.2°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 14.0°C against 12.2°C on the previous night. It was 1.9°C above normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 18.8°C against 16.5°C on previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the place during this time of the season, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.1°C against 24.5°C on the previous night. It was 1.0°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 21.4°C, Batote 19.9°C, Katra 22.8°C, Bhadarwah 26.4°C and Kathua 24.8°C. (GNS)

