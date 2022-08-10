In-form Gaganjeet Bhullar, Rashid Khan to lead Indian challenge

SINGAPORE: Gaganjeet Bhullar and Rashid Khan, the winner and runner-up last week on the Asian Tour, will lead a strong Indian challenge at the International Series Singapore.

The $1.5 million event has five players inside the world’s top 100 and it also includes former Masters champion Patrick Reed.

Bhullar ended a long Indian title drought on the Asian Tour by winning the Mandiri Indonesia Open, even as Rashid finished tied second.

Bhullar will be hoping to maintain the momentum and Rashid will be looking to win his third Asian Tour title, and the first since the 2014 season when he won two times.

The Indian group of 16 is a mix of young and experienced players. Apart from Bhullar and Rashid, the others include Shubhankar Sharma, Shiv Kapur, Viraj Madappa, SSP Chawrasia, Chiragh Kumar, Aman Raj, Ajeetesh Sandhu, S Chikkarangappa, Rahil Gangjee, Honey Baisoya, and Veer Ahlawat.

There are also two legends of Indian golf. One is Jeev Milkha Singh, who this year is a rookie on the Senior’s Tour and has had some good finishes including a Top-3 in Germany, with the other being Jyoti Randhawa.

Both Jeev and Randhawa have tasted success in Singapore. Amateur Yash Majumdar also finds a place.

Jeev said, “I am getting a feel of the game once again and am excited as I did well in some of the Senior events. At the end of the day it is a question of putting together a good round and a good week. Singapore has great memories for me and I love the city.”

Bhullar has 10 wins on the Asian Tour including one co-sanctioned with Europe.

“A win is always great and I am feeling very confident,” said Bhullar, one of the current standard bearers of Indian golf.

—PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print