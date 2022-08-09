Police arrests drug peddler in Bandipora, psychotropic substance recovered

Srinagar: Police have arrested a drug peddler in Bandipora and recovered psychotropic substance from his possession.
Acting on a specific information, a police party of Police Station Bandipora led SHO PS Bandipora under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Bandipora Shri Shafat Mohmmad-JKPS, established a surprise checkpoint at Pappachan. During checking, a police party intercepted a suspicious person who has been identified as Latief Ahmad Rather son of Mohmad Munawar Rather resident of Gamroo Bandipora. During his personal search, 550 tablets of Spasmoproxyvon were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case FIR No. 134/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Bandipora and investigation has been initiated.
Srinagar: Police have arrested a drug peddler in Bandipora and recovered psychotropic substance from his possession.