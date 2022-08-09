Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir organised poetic symposium at Kanihama Magam

Srinagar: A grand and auspicious poetic symposium was held at the residence of Haji Ali Muhammad Gowhar at Peth Kanihama Magam. The Function was organized in connection with Moharam-ul-Haraam by Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir and presided over by the host poet Haji Ali Mohammad Gowhar.
Rahim Rahbar was present in the Presidential House as a guest of honor. President of the forum Syed Bashir Kausar spoke in detail about the event and Muharram-ul-Haram during the welcome speech.
Gulshan Badrani, General Secretary of the Forum highlighted the features of the session. The opening recitation of the function was from the Holy Quran. Abdul Ahad Shahbaz was blessed with the recitation, while Maqbool Shaida got the privilege of presenting the opening naat. Forum’s Vice President Latif Niyazi, Program Coordinator Maqbool Shaida, Rahim Rahbar, Ali Muhammad Gowhar, Mumtaz Gophabli, Akbar Kalan, Abdul Ahad Shahbaz, Khursheed Khamosh, Nazir Shahid and Gulshan Badrani presented their poetry in conection with Mohar-ul-Haraam.
During the presidential speeches respectively, Ali Muhammad Gohar, Rahim Rehbar and Syed Bashir Kausar, while talking about the poets involved in Natia poetry session highly appreciated their works.