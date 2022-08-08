Ashoora holiday postponed to Tuesday

Srinagar: The J&K administration on Sunday postponed the holiday on account of Ashoora, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet (SAW) observed on the 10th day of Muharram, from Monday to Tuesday.

“In partial modification of Government Order No. 1337- JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 16.12.2021 and Government Order No. 1338- JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 16.12.2021, it is hereby ordered that the holiday on account of “Ashoora” shall now be observed on 9th of August, 2022 (Tuesday) instead of 8th of August, 2022 (Monday),” the official order read.

Muharram moon was sighted on July 30 prompting the postponement of the holiday accordingly, it said.

