JK reports 739 fresh cases, 543 in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 739 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, 543 from Kashmir division and 196 from Jammu division, according to the official daily Media Bulletin on Wednesday.

The bulletin said that 645 COVID-19 patients recovered and/or were discharged from various hospitals, including 425 from Kashmir division and 220 from Jammu division, in the last 24 hours.

It said there currently are 4940 Active Positive cases, 3301 in Kashmir Division and 1639 in Jammu Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the bulletin informed that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 235 cases, Baramulla reported 165 cases, Budgam 57 cases, Kupwara reported 28 cases, Anantnag reported 21 cases, Bandipora reported 16 cases, Kulgam reported 11 cases, Ganderbal reported 5 cases, Pulwama reported 3 cases, while Shopian reported 2 fresh cases.

In Jammu division, Jammu reported 129 cases, Udhampur 11, Rajouri 13, Doda 06, Kathua 06, Samba 09, Kishtwar 12, Poonch 04, Ramban 06 and Reasi no cases.

The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print