BSF fires at flying object along IB in Jammu

Jammu: The BSF opened fire at a flying object near the International Border (IB) in Kanachak sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The unidentified flying object with a blinking light was detected at 9.35 pm on Monday as it tried to intrude into the Indian territory from across the border, he said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops opened fire and the blinking light was not observed thereafter, he added.

A search operation was launched in the area along with police and other agencies, the officer said, adding nothing has been recovered so far.

Earlier, police had busted three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) modules, arrested seven of its members and recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive material reportedly dropped by 35 drone sorties from Pakistan.

Reportedly, LeT had set up three modules in Jammu and Rajouri districts to collect and transport weapons dropped by drones in border areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Rajouri districts to militants in Kashmir.

PTI

