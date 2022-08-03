2 mines, mortar shell recovered, destroyed in Poonch

Jammu: The Army averted a tragedy on Monday as it detected two anti-personnel mines in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district and safely destroyed them, officials said.

During a routine patrol, an Army team detected the mines in the forward area of Keri in Mendhar sector, they said.

Separately, troops recovered a 51-mm mortar shell in the Chandial area of Poonch district, they said.

The bomb disposal squad of the Army safely destroyed the mines and shell, thereby averting any tragedy, they said.

PTI

