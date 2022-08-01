J&K Reports 397 Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 397 fresh covid-19 cases even as one person succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

They said that 122 cases were reported from Jammu division and 275from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 465163. Among the cases, 171529 are from Jammu division and 293634 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 80 cases, Udhampur 6, Rajouri 7, Doda 4, Kathua 6, Samba 7, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 4, Ramban 8, Reasi 0, Srinagar 105, Baramulla 88, Budgam 13, Pulwama 10, Kupwara 18, Anantnag 21, Bandipora 10, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 10 and Shopian 0.

One death was reported from Jammu division, taking the overall death toll due to the pathogen to 4772.

Among those who succumbed to the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic, 2343 were from Jammu division and 2429 from The Valley.

Besides, they said, 704 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—287 from Jammu division and 417 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 4551 active cases— 1622 in Jammu and 2929 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 9205 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print