JK reports 703 fresh cases, 2 deaths

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir reported 703 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 209 from Jammu division and 494 from Kashmir division, along with 2 COVID related deaths reported from Jammu division.
According to the official daily Media Bulletin, there are 4711 Active Positive cases in J&K (1808 in Jammu Division and 2903 in Kashmir Division).
It said 458 COVID-19 patients recovered and/or were discharged from various hospitals including 212 from Jammu division and 246 from Kashmir division.
Providing district-wise breakup for the fresh positive cases, the bulletin informed that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 240 cases, Baramulla reported 101 cases, Budgam 42 cases, Pulwama reported no case, Kupwara reported 43 cases, Anantnag reported 32 cases, Bandipora reported 16 cases, Ganderbal reported 06 cases, Kulgam reported 13 cases while Shopian reported 01 fresh case.
In Jammu division, Jammu reported 109 cases, Udhampur 20, Rajouri 16, Doda 19, Kathua 06, Samba 05, Kishtwar 15, Poonch06, Ramban 11 and Reasi 02.
The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.