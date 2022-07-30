Militant killed, cop injured as gunfight rages in Baramulla, operation on

Srinagar: An unidentified militant has been killed while as a policeman was also injured in an ongoing gunfight at Wanigam Bala area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Officials sources said that one militant has been killed so far in the gunfight.

A Cop also recieved bullet wound in the exchange fire, his condition is said to be stable, they said.

Early morning a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in the Wanigam Bala.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

