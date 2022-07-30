Gunfight rages in Baramulla

Baramulla: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Wanigam Bala area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Saturday morning.

A senior said that the encounter was broke out when joint teams of forces launched an anti militancy operation in the area.

“During a search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated upon effectively leading to an encounter,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, more reinforcement of both army and police had been rushed to the area.

“Encounter has started at Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” confirmed Kashmir police zone in a tweet—(KNO)

