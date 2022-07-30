Ladakh reports 10 fresh Covid cases

Leh: Ladakh recorded 10 fresh coronavirus cases that pushed the infection count to 28,862 in the Union Territory, officials said on Saturday.

All the new cases were reported from Leh, they said.

On the bright side, 19 more patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering, according to officials.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases has reached 133 in Ladakh – 118 from Leh and 15 from Kargil.

Of the total 736 samples tested in Ladakh the previous day, 471 in Leh and 255 in Kargil turned out negative for COVID-19, they said.

All the 16 people were discharged from hospital in Leh and three from Kargil after being cured.

With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,491, the officials said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print