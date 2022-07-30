2 Persons Dead, 4 Others Injured As Seasonal ‘Kotha’ House Collapses In Reasi

SRINAGAR: Two persons died while four others sustained injuries after a seasonal house—commonly known as ‘Kotha’– collapsed in Khanikote area of Reasi district. Livestock was also killed in the incident.

Divulging details a police official said that at about 0400 hours in the wee morning the ‘Kotha’ suddenly collapsed in Khanikote area, resulting into the onspot death of two persons and injuries to four others. Three sheep, three goats and two oxes also got killed in the incident.

He identified the deceased as Madan Singh, 22, son of Gyan Chand and Joja Devi, 42, wife of Rattan Singh, both residents of Khanikot and at present Monimal (Kotha).

The injured have been identified as Surjeet Singh, Sunil Singh, Lacho Devi and Kako Devi, all residents of the same area.

Meanwhile, SHO Arnas Jeet Singh confirmed the incident and said that the injured have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print