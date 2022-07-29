50 water purifiers dedicated for Bandipora

BANDIPORA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad on Thursday dedicated 50 Water Purifiers to the schools of Bandipora district.
The purifiers were sponsored by an NGO, ELFA international.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC directed the Education department to identify the schools in need of purifiers and distribute them accordingly.
He appreciated the efforts of ELFA International and hoped that the organisation will work in coordination with District Administration in future also for the betterment of Bandipora.
CEO ELFA International, Mehran Khan informed that this initiative was an extension of the already taken up activities in Bandipora district in which the ELFA International organised a Football tournament earlier in the district.
He said the organisation will further provide basic school safety equipment for 50 schools of Bandipora.
The DC directed the Dy.CEO to identify the schools which are in need of basic safety equipment and submit the list to the concerned on priority.
District Programme Officer ICDS Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, CEO ELFA International, Mehran Khan, Dy. Chief Education Officer Bandipora Mohammad Rafiq Parray and students from various schools were present on the occasion.