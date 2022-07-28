Aamir Ali Relieved As Nodal Officer SEOC, Asked To Report Back To Parent Deptt

Srinagar: Aamir Ali, Nodal Officer J&K State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) Srinagar, posted in the DoDMRRR on deputation basis, was on Thursday relieved with immediate effect, with the direction(s) to report back to his parent Department—Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj.

“Further, Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M), shall hold the additional charge of Nodal Officer, J&K State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) Srinagar, till some suitable officer is posted,” reads a government order.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print