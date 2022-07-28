2 injured as torrential rains pound Kashmir

Cloudburst ‘rumours’ at Amarnath negated by authorities

Anantnag: At least two people were injured as torrential rains caused widespread damage in many parts of Kashmir valley, including Srinagar city, on Wednesday afternoon. Waterlogging was reported from many parts of the city as well, inundating some vital roads.

There were also reports of a cloudburst near Amarnath Shrine, but the reports were rubbished by the authorities later. The news was first reported by a local agency, anonymously quoting an official.

A later brief by the news agency said that the official has tendered an “unconditional apology” and has said that he was misled by an old video circulating over social media. “There has been no cloudburst at the holy cave today,” the official was quoted as saying.

By then, however, the news had been carried by almost all national media outlets.

Rains lashed most parts of the valley, in the late afternoon today. In the Bemina area of Srinagar city, a huge Poplar tree was uprooted, which fell over a vehicle injuring two people traveling in the vehicle.

“The incident took place near the Bemina Degree College. The uprooted tree damaged the high-tension electric supply lines before falling over a load carrier,” an official in the Srinagar administration told Kashmir Reader.

The load carrier, bearing number JK13 B-5082, was substantially damaged leaving two of the three passengers critically injured. “They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital,” the official said.

He said that men and machinery have been rushed to the spot to clear the road, which has been left blocked by the humungous uprooted tree.

Meanwhile, the torrential rains caused flooding of some vital roads in Srinagar, including the Residency Road in the Lal Chowk area of the city, and some low-lying areas including Bemina.

Rains have also caused some damage to apple orchards in South Kashmir and some other standing crops, apart from property. “The quantum of damage can only be measured after a detailed assessment, which will only be possible in the coming days,” a senior official in the UT administration said.

For now, fortunately, no loss of life has been reported from anywhere in Kashmir. “There will be a detailed assessment of the damages soon,” the official said.

