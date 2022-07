Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting the Kashmir Valley with outside world, was closed due to shooting stones Mehad in Ramban district.

“People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar highway without confirmation from TCU (traffic control unit) Jammu/Srinagar/Ramban,” a traffic department official said .

Meanwhile he said Mughal road and SSG road were through for vehicular movement. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print