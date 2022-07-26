MeT Predicts Moderate To ‘Isolated Heavy Rain’ In Jammu, Light Spell In Kashmir For 5 Days

Srinagar: Weatherman on Tuesday forecast moderate rain with “isolated heavy falls” at many places of Jammu and moderate to light spell at scattered places of Kashmir valley during next five days.

“Moderate rain with isolated heavy falls likely over many places of Jammu region during 27-28th , mainly during morning hours and light to moderate rain at scattered places of Kashmir,” an official of the meteorological department here said.

For today, the official said that weather was likely to be partly cloudy for most part of the day. “A brief spell of rain may occur at some places but chances are less.”

He said rains lashed most parts of Jammu and Kashmir in the 24 hours till 0830 hours with Katra recording highest rainfall of 52.0mm followed by Kathua with 15.8mm, Jammu 13.6mm, Gulmarg 6.6mm, Bhaderwah 3.0mm, Qazigund 2.4mm, Kukernag 1.8mm, Banihal 1.4mm, Kupwara 1.3mm and Srinagar 1.0mm.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures recorded a slight drop at most places in Kashmir Valley and Jammu division.

The MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 20.3°C against 21.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.6°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 18.7°C against 19.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.7°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 14.8°C against 16.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 17.3°C against 18.0°C last night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 11.6°C against 13.0°C and it was 0.8°C ‘below’ normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 17.6°C against 17.2°C on previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal for the place during this time of the season, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.4°C against 25.1°C on the previous night. It was 0.8°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 18.6°C, Batote 18.2°C, Katra 21.6°C and Bhadarwah 20.2°C, the official said. (GNS)

