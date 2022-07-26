Leh reports 19 new cases

Leh: Ladakh reported 19 fresh cases of COVID-19, raising its tally to 28,769, officials said on Monday.
All the cases were reported from Leh district, they said.
So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, the officials said.
They said the number of active COVID-19 cases has gone up to 134 in Ladakh — 128 in Leh and six in Kargil. —PTI
Leh: Ladakh reported 19 fresh cases of COVID-19, raising its tally to 28,769, officials said on Monday.