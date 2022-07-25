Shooting stones on Mughal Road damage 3 trucks, no injuries reported

Poonch: At least three trucks got damaged due to shooting stones near Bufliyaz area on the Mughal Road, however, no loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident, officials said here on Monday.

An official said that three trucks were parked on the Mughal Road near Bufliyaz when shooting stones hit them.

He said that one of these trucks suffered major damage while the other two had minor damages in this incident.

“Drivers and cleaners of these vehicles present there had a narrow escape,” he added—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print