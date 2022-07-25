Generally cloudy weather forecast in J&K today

Srinagar: Weatherman on Monday said that weather will be generally cloudy for most part of the day while the minimum temperature recorded a slight rise at most places of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Light to moderate rain likely to continue at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir till forenoon and generally cloudy for most part of the day (60% chance),” said an official of the meteorological department here.

The official also said that rains continued to lash most parts of Jammu and Kashmir with Katra recording highest rainfall of 23.6mm followed by Qazignund with 14.6mm, Jammu 8.4mm, Banihal 5.4mm, Pahalgam 4.6mm, Kukernag 4.4mm, Gulmarg 3.6mm, Bhaderwah 3.1mm, Batote 0.6 and Srinagar traces.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures recorded a slight increase at most places in Kashmir Valley and Jammu division.

The MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 21.0°C against 20.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.3°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 19.0°C against 18.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.0°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 16.8°C against 17.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.5°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 18.0°C against 17.1°C last night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 13.0°C against 11.5°C and it was 0.6°C above normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 17.2°C against 18.8°C on previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the place during this time of the season, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 25.1°C against 25.5°C on the previous night. It was 0.1°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 19.8°C, Batote 19.2°C, Katra 23.0°C and Bhadarwah 20.3°C, the official said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print