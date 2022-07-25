Pampore boy headed to Dubai, Delhi to become boxing champion

PAMPORE: A 17-year-old boxer from saffron town Pampore has been selected for a national as well as an international championship tournament. Class 10 student Tabin Muzafar Wagay, son of Muzafar Ahmad Wagay, resident of Kadlabal area of Pampore, is all set to travel to Dubai to compete in the International Thai Boxing Championship and then to the National MMA Championship in Delhi.

The Dubai championship tournament is scheduled to be held from July 29 to 31 and the Delhi tournament, in which Tabin will represent Jammu and Kashmir along with other team members, from August 12 to 14.

“I am the first junior martial arts player from Pampore to be selected for the National Championship and I am also the first junior from Pulwama to play in the International Thai Boxing Championship Dubai,” Tabin told Kashmir Reader.

Tabin said that it was his coach Sajad Ahmad Bhat who trained and guided him to reach this level.

“Without his guidance I would have not been able to get selected at the national and international level,” Tabin said, adding that his mother, brother and sisters also supported him.

Talking to Kashmir Reader at his home, Tabin said that he is eyeing gold at both the events.

The young martial arts player has won many medals at district, state and national level.

“I have won three gold, two silver and five bronze medals so far,” he said, adding that he has also been an official referee at the Pencak silat games (traditional Indonesian martial arts).

Tabin’s mother told Kashmir Reader that the family is very happy at his selections and feels proud of him.

Tabin, a student at Dehli Modern Public School Pampore, had dreams of becoming a boxer since his childhood and started his training with the local coach, Sajad Ahmad Bhat, Tabin’s mother said.

As soon as the news of the selection of Tabin spread, relatives poured at his residence and congratulated him, she said.

His coach, Sajad Ahmad Bhat, said, “I am happy with Tabin’s performance and his selection for the International Thai Boxing Championship and National MMA Championship in Delhi.”

