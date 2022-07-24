Gunfight erupts in Kulgam: Police

‘Two militants believed to be trapped’

Anantnag: Two militants are believed to be trapped in a gunfight between government forces and militants in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

“Exchange of fire is going on in the area, and we believe two militants are holed up,” a senior police official from the Kulgam district said.

The gunfight was going on in Rampora area near Qaimoh of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The official said there were prior inputs regarding the presence of militants in the area, following which a cordon and search operation was launched in the area.

“As the area was being cordoned off, contact was established with the holed up militants and they were asked to lay down their arms,” the official said.

He said that the militants instead opened indiscriminate fire, which was retaliated, triggering a gunfight. “Reinforcements have been brought in, the cordon has been tightened and lights have been installed in the area,” the official said.

He added that the operation might stretch through the night owing to darkness.

There has been a lull of around ten days in gunfights, in an otherwise violent and bloody year wherein more than 120 militants have been killed across Kashmir.

“32 of the slain militants were Pakistani nationals and the rest of them locals,” a police official said. During this lull militants have carried out two attacks in Srinagar and Pulwama districts, killing an ASI in each gunfight – one of the police and another one of the paramilitary CRPF.

Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbagh Singh, has blamed Pakistani agencies for “poisoning” young minds of Kashmiris through social media and leading them to a path of destruction and crime.

