Cloudy weather with light rain likely for 2 days in J&K: MeT

Srinagar: Weatherman on Sunday forecast generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain at scattered places in next 48 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

A meteorological department official also said that rains continued to lash most parts of Jammu and Kashmir with Srinagar recording highest rainfall of 27.8mm followed by Gulmarg with 13.4mm, Jammu 6.4mm, Batote 5.2mm, Katra 4.4mm, Kokernag 3.4mm, Bhaderwah 1.6 mm, Kupwara 1.7mm, Qazigund 1.2mm and Pahalgam traces.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures recorded a slight drop at most places in Kashmir Valley and marginal rise in Jammu division.

The MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 20.6°C against 22.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.9°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 18.8°C against 22.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.8°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 17.8°C against 16.3°C on the previous night and it was 4.8°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 17.1°C against 18.4°C last night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 11.5°C against 13.2°C and it was 0.6°C below normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 17.2°C against 18.8°C on previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the place during this time of the season, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 25.5°C against 23.7°C on the previous night. It was 0.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 19.2°C, Batote 18.3°C, Katra 23.0°C and Bhadarwah 20.1°C, the official said. (GNS)

