Pak agencies using social media to poison young minds in Kashmir: DGP

Says hybrid militancy devised by Pakistan agencies, handlers

Anantnag: Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbagh Singh, on Friday blamed Pakistan for exploiting social media platforms to “poison” young, impressionable minds of Kashmiri youth to push them on the path of militancy and crime.

“Pakistani agencies and some handlers there are trying to usher filth into Kashmir, and cause harm to the people and families of Kashmir,” Singh told media person in Anantnag.

He was here to inaugurate a women’s police station. Singh was flanked by some women from different walks of life to inaugurate the police station.

Singh said that the most potent weapon, to create unrest and harm to the Kashmiri society, that handlers in Pakistan have right now are the social media platforms.

“Through these platforms, they have been poisoning young minds and are pushing them to the path of destruction,” Singh said, “These young boys, who otherwise are dedicated to education, are quite easy to exploit given their young age and their impressionable mind.”

He said there was no greater sin than exploiting young people towards the path of violence, and the sin was being punished and the punishment will continue without any hindrance.

“People here in Kashmir as well on the other side of the border are involved in this heinous crime and action is being taken on both sides, given the fact that the handlers sitting in Pakistan have their roots and their connections here in Kashmir,” Singh said.

Asked about “hybrid militancy” in Kashmir, Singh said that it was a new strategic move on the part of the militants to keep the militants untraceable after they commit a crime.

“Hybrid militancy has been invented by Pakistani agencies and the handlers sitting there in Pakistan,” he said, adding that the aim was to kill innocents and shield the killers.

Singh said that it was not possible to hide the criminals after a crime was committed.

“We have identified such killers in many cases and stringent lawful action has been taken against them,” he said, “The police force is perfectly capable of handling this new strategy devised by the Pakistani agencies to create fear and panic in Kashmir,” the DGP added.

