Covid spike continues with 531 daily cases in J&K

Srinagar: Five hundred thirty one Covid positive cases were reported on Friday, an official bulletin said.
It said 288 cases were reported in Jammu division and 243 in Kashmir division, taking the total positive cases to 458987.
Moreover, 197 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 115 from Jammu division and 82 from Kashmir division.
According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 458987 positive cases, 2411 are Active Positive (1349 in Jammu Division and 1062in Kashmir Division), 451815have recovered and 4761have died; 2336 in Jammu division and 2425in Kashmir division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 152 cases, Srinagar reported 162 cases, Udhampur reported 21 cases, Baramulla reported 30 cases, Kishtwar reported 15 cases, Kathua reported 55 cases, Rajouri reported 10 cases, Doda reported 09 cases, Bandipora reported 03cases,Samba reported 09 cases, Budgam reported 12 cases, Pulwama reported 10 cases, Ganderbal reported 18cases, Kupwara reported 04 cases, Anantnag reported 02 cases, Reasi reported 01 case, Poonch reported 16 cases, Kulgam reported 02 cases, while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.