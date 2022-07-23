H&ME gets administrative control of 2 nursing colleges in Srinagar, Jammu

SRINAGAR: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today approved the transfer of administrative control of two B.Sc Nursing Colleges of Jammu and Srinagar to the Health and Medical Education Department.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

These B.Sc Nursing Colleges were established in 2016 by the Higher Education Department, one at Government College for Women Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and another in Government College for Women, M.A Road Srinagar. The first batch of the course started in September 2019. However, the teaching faculty for the medical curriculum in these colleges was being provided by the Health & Medical Education Department.

The aim of opening these Colleges was to provide the technical education in health sector especially to the female students of both the divisions to address the shortage of human resource in health sector and promote women empowerment.

To provide sectoral expertise to the nursing colleges, the Administrative Council has approved the transfer of the administrative control to the Health & Medical Education Department.

With the decision, all incomes and expenses of these colleges will now be accounted in the budget of Health and Medical Education Department. The Health and Medical Education Department will also bear the responsibility for all further development in these colleges, including admissions, teaching and award of degrees/diplomas.

Accordingly, the two colleges along with students enrolled, faculty and allied human resource as well as all movable assets will also be transferred to the Health and Medical Education Department.

