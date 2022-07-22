Omar, Mehbooba slam govt over bungled recruitment process

Srinagar: Days after Jammu and Kashmir announced an inquiry into the selection list of Finance Accounts Assistant, former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti lashed out at the UT administration over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.

It is very unfortunate that the selected FAA candidates are still struggling to get justice. Hopefully someone in the J&K administration will listen to them & put an end to the uncertainty they face, former chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

Another former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said every recent recruitment process in J&K was blighted by scams.

GOI’s false claims of providing 30,000 jobs in J&K couldn’t be further from the truth. Every recruitment process be it JKPSI or now FAA is blighted by scams. Instead of naming and punishing the culprits, collective punishment is being meted out to aspirants by scrapping the list, Mufti said in a tweet.

J&K government on Monday said a committee headed by additional chief secretary (Home) was inquiring into the FAA selection list to ensure that no irregularities have been committed.

Selection list of Finance Accounts Assistant is also being inquired by a committee headed by ACS Home. Action will be taken based on report of inquiry. If no irregularities are found, process will be taken up further. If irregularities are found, strict action will follow,” the Union territory government said in a tweet.

The FAA aspirants have been protesting here for the past six days, demanding the selection list be made public.

