Day after 300 mark breached, J&K reports 434 cases

One more death reported from Jammu division
Srinagar: The government on Wednesday informed that 434 fresh positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in J&K, 248 from Jammu division and 186 from Kashmir division, along with 1 Covid patient’s death in Jammu division.
The official daily media bulletin on novel corona virus (Covid-19) said that 111 Covid-19 patients recovered, 52 in Jammu division and 59 in Kashmir division, in the last 24 hours.
It said that there are currently 1,724 Active Positive cases in J&K, 996 in Jammu Division and 728 in Kashmir Division.
The bulletin further said that 12,966 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Providing district-wise breakup for fresh positive cases, the bulletin informed that Jammu reported 154 cases, Srinagar reported 147 cases, Udhampur reported 19 cases, Baramulla reported 16 cases, Budgam reported 11 cases, Kathua reported 31 cases, Doda and Ramban reported 9 cases each, Rajouri, Samba and Kishtwar reported 6 cases each, Kupwara reported 4 cases, Ganderbal reported 3 cases, Bandipora and Pulwama reported 2 cases each, and Shopian reported 1 case.
The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108, while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.