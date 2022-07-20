Raids conducted at multiple locations in Baramulla: SAI

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Baramulla district as part of its investigation into narco financing of militant activities, officials said.

“Today, the State Investigation Agency (SIA), Jammu with the help of district police and civil administration of Baramualla district conducted well coordinated raids at multiple locations of Baramulla, including Nambla in Uri, in connection with a terror funding case registered at Gandhi Nagar police station,” a spokesman of the SIA said.

During the raids, the SIA found a number of evidences with regard to smuggling of narcotics from across the border and generating the funds from the same for financing the militant modules, separatists, overground workers of militant outfits, and families of killed militants, the officials said.

“It has been found that the money generated from the narcotic substances has also been used to finance some fake journalists for creating fake/wrong narrative against the Union territory to support and glorify terrorism by using different social media platforms for indoctrinating and alluring youngsters into terrorism,” the spokesman said.

He said during the raids, some people who were found involved in the nexus of narcotic terror financing have been arrested under relevant sections of law and investigation is proceeding to establish the involvement of some more people in the nexus who are already under scanner.

The spokesman did not specify the number of persons arrayed during the raids. PTI

