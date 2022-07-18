CRPF officer killed in militant attack in Pulwama

Anantnag: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of paramilitary CRPF was shot at and killed in a militant attack here in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Sunday, the police said.

The slain ASI has been identified as Vinod Kumar. “Rest of the details about the slain will be conveyed after his next of kin are intimated about his killing,” a senior police officer from Pulwama said.

He said that the body of the slain will be sent to his home after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar confirmed the incident. “A Naka party was fired at in indiscriminate fashion in Gangoo area of Pulwama district,” Kumar said, adding that the ASI was grievously injured in the firing.

He said that the injured was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. “A manhunt was immediately launched to try and nab the attackers,” Kumar said.

The police officer from Pulwama said that the incident took place at about 3:00 PM at Gangoo crossing on the circular road in Pulwama.

“The militants fired while hiding in a nearby orchard,” the officer said. “We have launched an exhaustive manhunt in the orchards and nearby areas to try and nab the militants.”

This is the second such incident in less than a week’s time. On July 12 an ASI of the police was killed and two other policemen injured in an attack by militants in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar.

The Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) claimed responsibility of the attack and released a video of the firing as well.

The attacks have come at a time while the entire Kashmir valley is under unprecedented security cover to ensure smooth conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Hundreds of new bunkers have been erected across south Kashmir while serious curbs have been imposed on movement of traffic and pedestrians, particularly in Anantnag district.

