Army officer, JCO killed in accidental grenade blast at LoC in Mendhar

Mendhar: Two army officers including a JCO were killed, while four others sustained injuries in an accidental grenade blast that occurred in Mendhar sector of Poonch district last night.

Official said that the blast took place when troops were performing their duties along the Line of Control in Mendhar sector, resulting in injuries to six army personnel including an official and a JCO rank army personnel.

They said that the injured were immediately airlifted to Udhampur, where an officer and a JCO succumbed to their injuries—(KNO)

