MeT forecasts scattered light rain in J&K

Srinagar: The weatherman on Saturday forecast scattered light rains and thunderstorm in next 24 hours even as minimum temperature continued to hover in and around below normal at most places in Jammu and Kashmir.

A meteorological department official here said that during last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, 3.8 mm of rainfall was recorded in Srinagar, 5.4 mm in Qazigund, 7.7 mm in Pahalgam, 3.5 mm in Kupwara, 4.8 mm in Kokernag, 2.2 mm in Gulmarg, 5.2 mm in Jammu, 13.4 mm in Banihal, 3.4 mm in Batote, 4.4 mm Katra and 15.0 mm in Bhaderwah.

“There is possibility of scattered light rain/TS over J&K during next 24 hours and isolated to scattered light very rain/TS for subsequent 2 days.”

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a low of 18.1°C against 17.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.3°C ‘below’ normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, the MeT official said

Qazigund recorded a low of 17.1°C against 16.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 13.8°C against 13.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 15.5°C against 15.2°C last night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 9.5°C against 10.6°C and it was 2.6°C below normal for the place. Kupwara town saw a low of 15.5°C against 15.1°C on previous night and it was 2.6°C ‘below’ normal for the place during this time of the season, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.4°C against 23.5°C on the previous night. It was 0.6°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 16.4°C, Batote 16.3°C, Katra 23.0°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 16.1°C, the official said. (GNS)

