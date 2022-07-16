Man killed, his wife critical in Srinagar road accident

Srinagar: A man was killed, while his wife was critically injured in a road accident at 90 feet road near Al Khuddam Ahmad Nagar area of Srinagar outskirts on Saturday morning.

Reports reaching said that 58-year-old man identified as Farooq Ahmad Wani of Ellahi Bagh and his wife identified as Naseema (55) were critically injured in a road accident on 90 feet road near Al Khudam Ahmad nagar.

They said that both the injured were rushed to SKIMS by locals for treatment, however, Farooq Ahmad died on way to the hospital.

They added that his wife, who is under treatment at the hospital, is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

