First batch of 145 J&K pilgrims return from Saudi Arabia after performing Hajj 2022

Srinagar: The first batch of over 145 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir returned on Saturday from the annual Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

As many as 145 Hajis returned on the first day of Haj arrivals at the Srinagar airport, Executive Officer J&K Hajj Committee Dr. Abdul Salam Mir said

He said Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole, DIG Central Kashmir Range Sujit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Budgam and J&K Executive Officer Haj Committe Abdul Salaam Mir received the first batch of 145 Hajis, who arrived in the first batch that landed at 7.50 am.

Special arrangements for hassle-free immigration clearance were put in place at the airport, he said. At least 80,000 pilgrims from India including 7000 from JK performed Hajj 2022 this year. To adress the grievances and to seek feedback from JK pilgrims, chairman Haj corporation of India AP Abdul Kuttay and Member HCoI Er Aijaz Hussian are camping in Saudi Arabia since July 4. Last flight of Haj pilgrims from JK will arrive on August 1—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print