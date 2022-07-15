JK reports 165 new Covid cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 165 fresh positive cases of Covid-19, 112 from Jammu division and 53 from Kashmir division.
According to the daily official Media Bulletin on novel corona virus (Covid-19), there are now 815 Active Positive cases in J&K, 503 in Jammu Division and 312 in Kashmir Division. The bulletin said that 119 Covid-19 patients recovered and/or were discharged from hospital, including 75 from Jammu division and 44 from Kashmir division, in the last 24 hours.
The bulletin said that 10,860 Covid tests were conducted in J&K in the last 24 hours.
Providing district-wise breakup for the fresh cases, the bulletin informed that Jammu reported 92 cases, Srinagar reported 43 cases, Udhampur reported 7 cases, Samba reported 4 cases, Kathua reported 6 cases, Ganderbal reported 5 cases, Anantnag reported 2 cases, while Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Baramulla, Pulwama and Kupwara reported 1 case each.
The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.

