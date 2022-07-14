141 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: The government on Wednesday said that 140 fresh Covid cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir.
It said that 96 cases were from Jammu division and 44 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total positive cases to 456291.
Moreover, 109 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 62 from Jammu division and 47 from Kashmir division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 74 cases, Srinagar reported 41 cases, Udhampur reported 11 cases, Doda reported 04 cases, Rajouri reported 03cases, Kathua, Ganderbal and Samba reported 02 cases each, Kulgam reported 01 case while as no other district across Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.
The bulletin said that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.
In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads. It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.
