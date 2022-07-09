PM Modi anguished, says ‘all possible assistance being provided’

SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish after a cloudburst hit near the base camp of the holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas. He said he has spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and took stock of the situation.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected.”