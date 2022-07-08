Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked for traffic due to landslides: Officials

Qazigund: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked for traffic movement on Friday due to fresh landslides and slush at several places on the stretch, officials said here.

An official said that the NH-44 has been blocked due to landslides, mudslides and slush at multiple places, it will take 6-7 hours to clear the same.

He said that no fresh vehicle shall be allowed from either side till clearance of road.

Meanwhile, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumuri (SSG) road has also been closed for vehicular movement in view of maintenance and repair of Zojila axis.

The official added that, however, traffic on the historic Mughal road, connecting the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region with south Kashmir’s Shopian district is plying smoothly—(KNO)

