Hybrid militant arrested in Awantipora: Police

Srinagar: Police said on Thursday that they arrested a hybrid militant affiliated with Al-Badr and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession in Awantipora.
On specific information regarding movement of militants in Beigund, Awantipora, Police said that they along with Army (42RR) & CRPF (130Bn) established a joint checkpoint in the area. During checking, one hybrid militant identified as Aamir Ahmed Parray son of Abdul Rashid Parray resident of Kashwa Chitragam, Shopian was arrested, it said.
“Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including a pistol and 4 pistol rounds were recovered from his possession,” it added.
In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation has been initiated.