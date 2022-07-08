118 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 118 Covid cases on Thursday with 67 cases from Jammu division and 51 from Kashmir division, an official bulletin said.
Moreover, 94 moreCOVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 57fromJammu division and 37from Kashmir division, it said.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 8,222 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,33,70,482.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 50 cases, Srinagar reported 36 cases, Udhampur reported 03 cases, Kathua, Kishtwar and Baramulla reported 02 cases each, Rajouri reported 04 cases, Ramban reported 05 cases, Kupwara reported 11 cases, Samba, Anantnag and Bandipora reported 01 case each while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.
