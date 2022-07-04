Be responsible don’t provide Wifi/ Hotspot to strangers Urges Police

Srinagar: Police on Monday urged Internet users of District Budgam not to provide Wifi or hotspot connection to strangers as it may land them in legal action against them.

In a statement

the police said that criminals and subversive elements are using wifi and hotspot of others to communicate with eachother and indulge into subversive activities. Netizens of Budgam are advised to act as responsible citizens while using internet and Not to provide wifi /hotspot connection to strangers otherwise

action under law shall be taken against them if found to be an act of communication for subversive activities.

The police spokesman further stated that it is also requested to all Internet users to Keep hotspots or wifi with strong passwords and change passwords frequently, reads the statement.

