14-year-old Hafiz-e-Quran drowns to death in Verinag

Verinag: A 14-year-old boy, who was Hafiz-e-Quran, drowned to death in Nallah Sandran in Verinag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday evening.

An official said that the boy identified as Saqib Ahmad Badana son of Bilal Ahmad Badana of Gurinard Verinag was bathing in Nallah Sandran when he drowned.

He said that locals present at the spot retrieved his body and he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that due to illegal extraction of sand and other minerals in Nallah Sandran, deep pits have been formed in which water has accumulated and today’s incident took place—(KNO)

