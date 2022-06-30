Amarnaath Yatra begins as first batch of 2,750 pilgrims leaves for cave shrine

Pahalgam: Amid unprecedented security arrangements, the first batch of pilgrims left for holy cave from Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district on Thursday.

Officials said that first batch of 2,750 pilgrims left for cave shrine, which was flagged off by DC Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla.

Amarnath Yatra, which began today, is being held after two years as it remained suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The 43-day Yatra will conclude on August 11 on the Occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Yatris, who left for holy cave from Pahalgam were seen very happy, besides complimenting security and other arrangements by the administration—(KNO)

