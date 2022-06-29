Kulgam encounter: One more militant killed, toll 02; Searches on

Kulgam: One more militant has been killed in the ongoing encounter that broke out between security forces and militants in Nowpora area of Mirbazar hamlet in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, taking the toll to two, officials said on Wednesday.

An official said that a joint of team of police, Army and CRPF after receiving information about the presence of militants launched search operation in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards the suspected spot, hiding militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated to, thus triggering an encounter.

He said that in the initial exchange of fire one militant got killed and now one more militant has been killed, taking the toll to two.

The official added that search operation was going on and further details will be shared accordingly—(KNO)

